'No Contact After...': Indian Woman's Father's SOS To Centre. She Was Dead

Dharshini Vasudevan and three other Indians were killed in the car crash in Texas

Before learning of the multi-level car crash that killed his daughter Dharshini Vasudevan, a desperate father had tagged External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar in a social media post, requesting the government's help in locating her.

In the post, Chennai-based Mr Vasudevan said his daughter had been in the US for the past three years and lived at Frisco in Texas. She completed her MS studies a year back and was working for the past year, he wrote.

@DrSJaishankar Dear Sir, My daughter Dharshini Vasudevan holding Indian passport No-T6215559 have been in USA for the last 3 years, 2 years of MS studies and later 1 year of Employment and stays 3150 Avenue of the stars Apt 1110-Frisco,Texas-75034. — Vasudevan (@VasuV1970) August 31, 2024

"Yesterday evening she took a car pooling along with 3 others around 3pm till 4pm she was actively messaging and reachable on phone after 4pm no further contacts could be established with her as well other 3 people who were travelling with her," he said in the post.

NDTV cannot verify the authenticity of the post on X.

"The travel was from Frisco to Bentonville (her uncle home) since it's a long weekend she pre booked for the travel. We parents are really worried and it's almost 12 hours we don't the status of our daughter. Please help," the post stated.

Dharshini Vasudevan is among four Indian nationals killed in a multi-car crash in Texas. The four, also comprising Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik and Lokesh Palacharla had connected through a carpooling app and were travelling to Bentonville in Arkansas. While Dharshini was on her way to meet her uncle, Orampati and Shaik were returning from Texas to their homes in Bentonville. Lokesh Palacharla was going to Bentonville to meet his wife. The authorities managed to identify them through the carpooling app they had used.

According to reports, a speeding truck rear-ended the SUV the victims were in. The car burst into flames and all the occupants burnt to death. The authorities are now relying on DNA fingerprinting and teeth and bone remains to confirm the identities. "DNA fingerprinting will be done to identify the bodies, and the samples will be matched with the parents," a local authority said.