Grenade Attack Near Kashmir University In Srinagar, Many Injured: Report

The grenade attack happened near Sir Syed gate of Kashmir University (File)

Several people were injured when a grenade thrown by terrorists exploded near one of the gates of Kashmir University in Srinagar, news agency Press Trust of India reported.

The people were standing near Sir Syed gate of Kashmir University when the grenade attack happened this afternoon, the police said.

The attack came a day after the Jammu and Kashmir Police in an advisory asked people in the valley not to go near encounter zones due to the high risk of stray explosives.

