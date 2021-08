No injuries have been reported in the grenade attack. (Representational)

Terrorists threw a grenade at security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir today, the police said.

About 2:30 pm, terrorists hurled a grenade at security forces party near SBI main Chowk Sopore in north Kashmir, a police official said.

He said further details are awaited.

