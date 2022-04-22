Terrorists Fire At Migrant Workers In Srinagar, 6th Attack In A Month

This is second attack in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Two migrant labourers were injured when terrorists shot at them in Srinagar on Friday evening, in yet another targeted attack on non-locals.

This is the sixth attack on migrant workers in Kashmir during the last one month.

The two non-local labourers were fired at Nowgam neighbourhood, on the outskirts of Srinagar city, said the police.

They were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The victims have been identified as Najmul Islam and Anikul Islam, both resident of West Bengal.

Since last month, at least nine migrant workers have been fired upon and and injured in terrorist attacks.

This is second attack in Jammu and Kashmir today.

A CISF officer was killed four other security personnel were injured after terrorists attacked a bus carrying 15 personnel at Sunjwan in Jammu.

In the ensuing encounter, two Pakistan terrorists were killed, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Jammu on Sunday, his first political visit to J&K since the region was stripped of its statehood and special constitutional status in 2019.