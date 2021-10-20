Terrorist Who Killed UP Carpenter In J&K Among 2 Shot Dead By Army Today

2 Lashkar-e-Taiba or LeT terrorists were killed in an encounter in J&K's Shopian district, said the IGP

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba or LeT terrorists were killed and three security personnel injured in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district today, officials said.

One of the terrorists killed has been identified as Adil Wani, who was involved in the killing of a carpenter from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, three days back, IGP, Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar, said.

Officials said security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Dragad area of Shopian district following information about presence of terrorists there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces who retaliated.

The officials said two terrorists of The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, have been killed.

Three security force personnel sustained injuries in the operation, the officials said.

In a tweet, the Inspector-General of Police or IGP said, "One of the killed #terrorists has been #identified as Adil Ah Wani, active since 7/2020... So far, 15 terrorists have been #neutralised in 2 weeks."

"Killed #terrorist Adil Wani was #involved in #killing of a poor carpenter namely Sakir Ah Wani S/O Gulam Kadir Wani R/O Saharanpur UP. Adil Wani was District Commander Shopian of proscribed #terror outfit LeT(TRF)," Mr Kumar tweeted.



