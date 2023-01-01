Big Combing Operation After Terrorist Snatches Gun From Cop In Kashmir

Officials have cordoned off the area. (File)

Security forces have launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama after terrorists snatched the weapon of a security personnel. The incident took place in Bellow area of Pulwama district.

According to reports, a terrorist ran away with the rifle of an assistant sub-inspector with the Central Reserve Police Force. The official was part of the CRPF patrol in the area.

Officials said that the area has been cordoned off.

Soon after the incident, Police, army and CRPF launched a joint operation to track down the weapon snatcher.