Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter, a police spokesman said.

All India | | Updated: May 10, 2019 09:14 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

Arms and ammunition have been recovered from the scene of the encounter, police said.


An unidentified terrorist was killed Friday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter, a police spokesman said.

"The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained," he added.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Jammu and KashmirShopian
தமிழில் படிக்க

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Supreme CourtOctopusPM ModiArun ShourieNASASmriti IraniShivraj ChouhanElections 2019Live NewsIPL 2019Entertainment NewsIPL FinalNokia 4.2Honor 20 LiteSamsung A50Ramadan Time TableOnePlus 7 ProPaytm OffersFlipkat Sale

................................ Advertisement ................................