Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Shopian

An unidentified terrorist was killed Friday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Arms and ammunition were recovered from the scene of the encounter, a police spokesman said.

"The identity and group affiliation of the slain terrorist is being ascertained," he added.

