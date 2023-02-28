Terrorist Behind Kashmiri Pandit Killing Shot Dead In Encounter: Cops

Terrorist Aquib Mushtaq Bhat, involved in killing of a Kashmiri Pandit man, was shot dead (File)

A terrorist involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama was shot dead by the security forces today.

Terrorist Aquib Mushtaq Bhat, who was shot dead today, was involved in the murder of a Kashmiri Pandit man, Sanjay Sharma, on Sunday last.

"Killed terrorist identified as Aqib Mustaq Bhat of Pulwama (A category). He initially worked for HM terror outfit, nowadays he had been working with TRF. Killer of late Sanjay Sharma neutralised," the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted, referring to the terror groups Hizbul Mujahideen and The Resistance Front.

The encounter started at 1:30 am today after the security forces got information that two terrorists were hiding in Pulwama district's Awantipora.

Sanjay Sharma was critically injured after terrorists shot him while he was going to the market last Sunday. He was taken to a government hospital, where he died. He reportedly worked as a security guard at a bank.

Sunday's attack was the first on a Hindu civilian in Jammu and Kashmir in the last four months. Terrorists carried out several targeted attacks on Kashmiri Pandits and non-locals last year.