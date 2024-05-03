Terrorist Hideout Busted In J&K's Bandipora, Arms And Ammunition Recovered

A case has been registered under the relevant section of law

Security forces busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district and recovered arms and ammunition, police said on Friday.

"In a joint operation, Indian Army-13 RR, Bandipora police and 3rd BN CRPF busted a terrorist hideout in Changali forest Aragam (in the north Kashmir district)," Bandipora police said in a post on X.

In a joint operation ,Indian Army -13 RR, Bandipora police & 3rd Bn CRPF busted a terrorist hideout in Changali forest Aragam. Arms & ammunition & other material recovered. Case registered under relevant section of law in Ps Aragam .@JmuKmrPolice@KashmirPolice@DIGBaramullapic.twitter.com/oNKdhWaQlL — District Police,Bandipora (@bandiporapolice) May 3, 2024

The police said arms and ammunition, including two AK series rifles and four magazines, and other materials were recovered from the hideout.

A case has been registered under the relevant section of law, they added.

