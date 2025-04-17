Terrorist Behind 14 Blasts In Punjab Caught In US, Say Security Agencies

US-based terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, said to be responsible for 14 terror attacks over the last six months in Punjab, have been captured in the US by its Immigration department.
Sources in security forces said he carried out the attacks in collaboration with Pakistan intelligence agency ISI and Babbar Khalsa International.
The terrorist -- who carried a reward of 5 lakh on his head -- is now in the custody of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).
Happy Passia had conducted multiple terror attacks on the police establishments of Punjab and took responsibility for them on social media.
A series of blasts targeting police establishments in Amritsar since November 2024 had made the security agencies begin a hunt for him.
Series of Attacks
- 1. November 23, 2024: An IED weighing about 1.5 kg was planted outside Ajnala police station in Amritsar but it was recovered before it exploded
- 2. November 29, 2024: An explosion took place near a police checkpost in Gurbakhsh Nagar, Amritsar around 11 pm
- 3. December 2, 2024: A grenade attack was reported on the Ansar police post in Nawanshahr. The grenade did not explode and was later defused.
- 4. December 4, 2024: A massive grenade blast at Majitha police station in Amritsar shattered windows, but no one was injured
- 5. December 13, 2024: A grenade was reportedly hurled near the entry gate of Ghania's Bangar police station in Batala; however, it did not explode
- 6. December 17, 2024: Around 3:15 am, an explosion took place near Islamabad police station in Amritsar, shaking nearby houses. German gangster Jivan Fauji, associated with Babbar Khalsa International, claimed responsibility for the attack.
- 7. December 18, 2024: A grenade blast targeted the Bakshiwala police check post in Kalanaur, Gurdaspur.
- 8. December 20, 2024: Another grenade blast took place at Wadala Bangar police check post in Kalanaur, Gurdaspur.
- 9. January 9, 2025: An explosion was reported outside the Gumtala police post in Amritsar around 8.45 pm. Initial reports said a car radiator had exploded. But Happy Passia, claimed responsibility on social media and said it was meant to avenge the killing of his two comrades in a fake encounter.
- 10. February 3, 2025: An explosion took place outside the boundary wall of Fatehgarh Churian police post in Amritsar.
- 11. February 14, 2025: A low-intensity blast targeted a policeman's house in Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdaspur.
- 12. 15 March 2025: Two people on a bike threw a grenade near Thakurdwara temple in Amritsar. The police killed one of the accused in an encounter.
- 13 Attack at BJP leader Manoranjan Kalia's house
- 14. April 16, 2025: Grenade attack at a YouTuber's house in Punjab
