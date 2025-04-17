Terrorist Behind 14 Blasts In Punjab Caught In US, Say Security Agencies

US-based terrorist Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Passia, said to be responsible for 14 terror attacks over the last six months in Punjab, have been captured in the US by its Immigration department.

Sources in security forces said he carried out the attacks in collaboration with Pakistan intelligence agency ISI and Babbar Khalsa International.

The terrorist -- who carried a reward of 5 lakh on his head -- is now in the custody of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement).

Happy Passia had conducted multiple terror attacks on the police establishments of Punjab and took responsibility for them on social media.

A series of blasts targeting police establishments in Amritsar since November 2024 had made the security agencies begin a hunt for him.

Series of Attacks