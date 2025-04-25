"Terrorism Is A Global Menace": Vice President On Pahalgam Attack

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday expressed grief over the Pahalgam terror attack and said that terrorism is a "global menace".

Addressing the Inaugural Session of the Conference of Vice Chancellors of State, Central and Private Universities of Tamil Nadu at Raj Bhavan in Udhagamandalam, Tamil Nadu, Mr Dhankhar expressed grief over the Pahalgam terror attack and observed a two-minute silence.

"I believe in positivity, and we'll move ahead with a positive approach. A while ago, we observed a two-minute silence. I join the nation in expressing profound grief and outrage at the heinous attack in Pahalgam that claimed innocent lives. It is a reminder that terrorism is a global menace. Bharat is the world's most peace-loving nation. Our visionary leadership in the shape of a PM who's in his third term is our greatest assurance that any situation, internal or external, cannot handicap the nation's rise," Mr Dhankar said.

The Rajya Sabha chairman also appealed to the people to rise above political, personal and other interests to prioritise national interest.

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, and Vice Chancellors joined the Vice President in observing a minute's silence in memory of those killed in the Pahalgam terrorist attack on April 22.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately.

Earlier on April 22, terrorists attacked tourists at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen while leaving several others injured.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)