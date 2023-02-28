Man Detained Over Alleged Terror Link Claims False Case By Chinese Wife

Sarfaraz has been detained for questioning; he said it's a false case

An Indore resident who has lived in China has been detained over suspected terror links, sources in the Madhya Pradesh Police intelligence wing have said. The suspect, Sarfaraz, said he is being framed by his wife, a Chinese, after he fought with her lawyer as both are involved in divorce proceedings.

The Mumbai Police and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) alerted the Madhya Pradesh police about Sarfaraz based on an email the NIA got a few days ago, which warned them about him allegedly planning an attack in Mumbai.

He speaks several languages and his passport has immigration stamps with travels in China, sources said, adding he had been living in Hong Kong for some time.

He also married a Chinese woman. The couple eventually decided to file for divorce.

Sarfaraz's bank records are being checked, sources said.

Sarfaraz told the police he and his wife had a dispute during the divorce proceedings and he fought with her lawyer. He alleged they framed him by sending the email to the NIA with fake information.

Sources said the police have not designated Sarfaraz a "terrorist". They are only checking his background and activity by taking him into custody as every intelligence input is taken seriously, sources said.