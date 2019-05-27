Terror Alert At 2 Pathankot Stations After Intel On Threat From Pak's ISI

The Pathankot Cantonment station is 2 km from the Pathankot Air Force station and around 20 km from the International Border.

All India | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: May 27, 2019 13:38 IST
A terror alert was issued for the two railway stations in Punjab's Pathankot. (Representational)


Chandigarh: 

Two train stations in Punjab's border district of Pathankot are on high alert after intelligence inputs of the threat of explosions triggered by Pakistan's spy agency ISI.

The Railways issued an alert for the Pathankot Cantonment station and Pathankot Junction station on Saturday.

The advisory asks staff at the stations to conduct thorough checks in parking areas and at points where people have gathered. Employees were also told not to park their vehicles in the parking area or on railway station platforms where bicycles often parked.

Railways employees were also asked to check unattended items lying in and around the two stations.

An Air Force station in Pathankot was attacked in January 2016 by heavily-armed terrorists who sneaked into India from Pakistan. Seven soldiers were killed in the attack. The six terrorists were shot dead after an intense four-day operation.

The Pathankot Cantonment station is 2 km from the Air Force station and around 20 km from the International Border.

The stations are on high alert on a day when Indian and Pakistani officials are meeting along the border in Punjab to discuss technical points for the Kartarpur Sahib corridor project.

PathankotISIPathankot Cantonment

