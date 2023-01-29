'Ain't Switzerland...': Nagaland Minister Shares Arunachal Resort's Pics

Temjen Imna also asked Aruchal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to invite him

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna is known for his sharp sense of humour. He keeps his fans and followers informed with interesting and important updates on the Northeast region.



On Saturday, Temjen Imna shared photographs of a resort in Arunachal Pradesh's Anini comparing it with popular tourist destinations such as Switzerland and Kashmir.

Mr Imna also asked Aruchal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu to invite him to the neighbouring state.

"This ain't Switzerland nor Kashmir! This is the newly completed Chighu Resort at Anini, Arunachal Pradesh. Such a wonderful site! Isn't it? @PemaKhanduBJP Ji when are you inviting me ? To visit, contact: https://arunachaltourism.com," he tweeted sharing the pictures.

Responding to the Nagaland minister, Pema Khandu said the "land of rising sun awaits his arrival."

"Dear @AlongImna Ji, you're always welcome to the beautiful 'Land of Rising Sun'. Mountains and valleys will enchant you with their beauty. Chigu resort has a beautiful backdrop with snow-capped mountains and pine trees. Arunachal awaits your arrival! Do come," he tweeted.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister had last week shared photographs of the resort on his Facebook page in a bid to boost tourism.

"The entire landscape of Anini in Dibang Valley district is covered in snow ~CHECK~. The snow-covered rooftops, thin frost, ice-cold breeze, Chighu resort is draped in season's first snowfall. Visit & explore this picturesque place. #DekhoApnaPradesh," he said.

Mr Inma is Nagaland's Minister of Higher Education and Tribal Affairs and state president of the BJP.