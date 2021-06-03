Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi 2021: Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Significance

Telegu Hanuman Jayanti: Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana will observe Hanuman Jayanti on June 4

Hanuman Jayanti will celebrated in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Friday. In different parts of the country, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated on different days. In Tamilnadu and Kerala, it is celebrated in December or January and and in Maharashtra Hanuman Jayanti is observed on Chaitra Purnima. In many states, Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated in April. Lord Hanuman is one of the most revered gods in India and there are thousands of Hanuman Temples across the country.

Telegu Hanuman Jayanti day and date

In Kartanata and Andhra Pradesh, Hanuman Jayanti is observed during the Vaishaka Krishna Dashami or the 10th day of the New Moon phase. The auspicious day is dedicated to the divine appearance of Sri Hanuman, an ardent follower of Lord Rama. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Hanuman to seek his blessings and remove obstacles in their life.

Telugu Hanuman Jayanthi is on Friday, June 4

Dasami tithi begins at 12.26 AM on June 3

Dasami tithi ends at 12. 28 AM on June 4

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

Traditionally in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, devotees begin a 41-day Deeksha (preparation for consecretion ceremony) on Chaitra Purnima and conclude it on Hanuman Jayanthi. Rituals of Hanuman Jayanti include, reading the Hanuman Chalisa and offering food to monkeys in the neighbourhood. Devotees light lamps with ghee and bathe Lord Hanuman with mustard oil and apply Sindoor on the idol. People also read the Ramayana on Hanuman Jayanti.