Telugu Film "Kabali" Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police

The body of Choudhary (44), known for producing Rajinikanth-starrer "Kabali" in Telugu, was found in the rented premises in Siolim village, police said.

Read Time: 1 min
Telugu Film "Kabali" Producer KP Choudhary Found Hanging In Goa: Police
The body was found in the rented premises in Siolim village. (Representational)
Panaji:

Telugu film producer KP Choudhary was found hanging in a rented house in a village in North Goa on Monday, police said.

The body of Choudhary (44), known for producing Rajinikanth-starrer "Kabali" in Telugu, was found in the rented premises in Siolim village, Superintendent of Police (North) Akshat Kaushal told reporters.

He said Anjuna police station's Siolim outpost received information about the death, and further probe is underway.

"Details will be shared at an appropriate time," the official said.

The Cyberabad Special Operations Team had arrested Choudhary in connection with a drugs case in 2023. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.