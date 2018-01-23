Tell Davos Why 1 Per Cent Indians Corner 73 Per Cent Wealth: Rahul Gandhi To PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi has been critical of the prime minister -- who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum -- for his foreign visits and attacked his government for allegedly working for the rich and waiving their loans.

January 23, 2018
Rahul Gandhi put out a tweet addressing PM Modi and also tagged a news report quoting an Oxfam survey

New Delhi:  Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell people in Davos why one per cent of India's population has 73 per cent of its wealth.

Mr Gandhi, who put out a tweet addressing the prime minister, also tagged a news report quoting an Oxfam survey that the richest 1 per cent cornered 73 per cent of wealth generated in India in 2017.

"Dear PM, Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell DAVOS why 1% of India's population gets 73% of its wealth?  I'm attaching a report for your ready reference," he tweeted.

Mr Gandhi has been critical of the prime minister -- who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum -- for his foreign visits and attacked his government for allegedly working for the rich and waiving their loans.

Rahul GandhiNarendra Modi Davos

