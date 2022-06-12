Telangana Woman Scales 7 Tallest Mountains In 7 Continents

Poorna Malavath climbed Mt Vinson in Antarctica in 2019.

Poorna Malavath, a mountaineer from Telangana, has created history by scaling the seven tallest summits located in seven continents. She achieved the feat after climbing the seventh mountain on her list - Mount Denali (6,190mt) - the highest mountain in the continent of North America.

As part of her mission, the 22-year-old climbed Mt Everest (Asia), Mt Kilimanjaro (Africa), Mt Elbrus (Europe), Mt Aconcagua (South America), Mt Cartensz Pyramid (Oceania), Mt Vinson (Antarctica) and Mt Denali (North America).

Poorna Malavath's summit was confirmed by her coach Shekhar Babu.

"Poorna Malavath spoke over satellite phone after coming to lower camps from the summit and shared the news of her successful summit. She is very happy to climb this mountain," he said.

Ms Malavath, who is from Telangana's Nizamabad district, already holds the record of being the youngest female in the world to climb Mount Everest. Ms Malavath scaled Mount Everest, the world's tallest peak, in May 2014 when she was just 13-year-old.

Poorna Malavath is currently pursuing her Post graduation degree at Osmania University in Hyderabad.

