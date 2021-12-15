Telangana Reports 2 Omicron Cases, Both Patients Returned From Africa

Telangana today reported two cases of Omicron, joining various states, including Delhi to report the new variant of COVID-19. Both the patients had returned from not-risk countries in Africa, officials told NDTV.

A third passenger had also tested positive for the new variant but he will not be added in the state's tally as he was on transit, they added.

The first patient, a 24-year-old female, had returned from Kenya on December 12. Upon arrival, she underwent a test as part of random testing for people arriving from not-risk counties. Her test returned positive following which she was shifted to a hospital.

The second patient, from Somalia, tested positive for Omicron last night, officials added.

Both Kenya and Somalia do not fall under the list of nations named in the "at-risk" category by the Centre.