Telangana Records Huge Spike In New Infections At 1,052, 10 Omicron Cases

In a massive jump, Telangana on Tuesday reported 1,052 new COVID-19 cases, more than double that was recorded yesterday, taking the tally to 6, 84,023, while the death count rose to 4,033 with two more fatalities.

The state also reported 10 new Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 94. However, 37 people recovered from the new strain.

The State had recorded 482 new cases yesterday. It was on June 26 last year that the state had registered over 1000 in fresh COVID-19 infections.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 659, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (116) district, the bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM today.

It said 240 people recovered from the infection on Tuesday. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6, 75,132.

The number of active cases was 4,858, the bulletin said.

It said nearly 43,000 samples were tested today and the total number examined till date was over 2.98 crore.

The samples tested per million population were over eight lakh.

