'Unlike Us, She Should Get Justice Soon': Nirbhaya's Mother On Vet's Rape

Asha Devi, Nirbahaya's mother, called the Telangana gang-rape and murder a barbaric act.

The gang-rape and murder of the 26-year-old near Hyderabad was a barbaric act, said the mother of 'Nirbhaya', the young woman who who was gang-raped and murdered in Delhi in December 2012.

"The rape and murder of the woman veterinarian was barbaric. Unlike us who had to fight for seven years, she should get justice soon. The administration should reflect on why such incidents re-occur," said Asha Devi, the mother of the paramedic student in Delhi.

The veterinarian was assaulted by the four men near Hyderabad on Wednesday night. The men dragged her into the bushes near a toll booth and took turns to rape her till she fell unconscious. They switched off her phone and poured whiskey in her mouth to silence her. Later, they strangled her, wrapped her body in a blanket and set it on fire under a bridge 27 km away.

Amid massive a massive outpouring of anger across the country and protests in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said on Sunday that the case will be heard in a fast-track court.

Asha Devi's 23-year-old was raped on the intervening night of December 16 and 17, 2012 inside a moving bus in south Delhi by six people. She was violated with an iron rod when she protested. Her friend was beaten severely, and both were thrown out of the bus at a secluded spot. She died 13 days later, on December 29, in Singapore.

The Delhi government has "strongly recommended" to reject the mercy petition filed before President Ram Nath Kovind by one of the convicts on death row, news agency PTI reported on Sunday, quoting sources.

Vinay Sharma, who filed the mercy petition, is currently in Tihar Jail while Mukesh, another convict, had refused to file a petition, officials said.

The 'Nirbhaya' case, which scarred the nation, had headlined across the world, triggering big changes to laws on sexual crimes against women. It also put focus on the increasing number of crimes involving juveniles, bringing about change that would see them tried as adults under specific circumstances.