Telangana Medical Student Tries To Kill Herself After 'Harassment' By Senior

The college has constituted a committee to enquire into the matter. (FILE)

A first-year postgraduate student of a medical college allegedly attempted suicide at a state-run hospital in Warangal district of Telangana on Wednesday reportedly after being harassed by one of her seniors, a male doctor, police said.

The woman, who was on duty at the hospital, was found unconscious by the staff and doctors, and given initial treatment there, they said, adding she is suspected to have resorted to the act either by administering some drug orally or intravenous means.

She has been shifted to a state-run hospital in Hyderabad after her health condition got critical, police said. Now, her condition is said to be improving, they said.

The student's father has lodged a complaint with police accusing a senior student of harassing her daughter and a case was registered, Warangal Commissioner of Police A V Ranganath told PTI over phone.

The woman's senior, a second-year (MD) student in the Department of Anesthaesia at the medical college, and also a doctor had been making comments to belittle and harass her, it was alleged.

The complaint further stated that he had also posted comments against the woman in the online groups of an instant messaging platform and took the decision to attempt suicide unable to bear the harassment.

The authorities of the medical college said they have constituted a committee to enquire into the matter.

"We are presuming it to be an attempted suicide and based on further investigation the exact reasons will be known," the senior police officer said.

Once she recovers, the police would get more details and the next plan of action would depend on that, the official added.

