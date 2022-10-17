Telangana Man Dies By Suicide After Murdering Wife, Two Children: Police

Family dispute is suspected to be reason for the murder-cum-suicide, police said. (Representational)

A man died allegedly by suicide in Hyderabad after killing his wife and two children, police said on Monday. The family was last seen on Friday and neighbours experienced a foul smell emanating from the house this morning, the police said. The house was locked from the inside and the police were informed.

Policemen said they broke into the house, found the man hanging and the bodies of his wife and children with stab injuries.

The man was a businessman and his wife worked as a tailor, they said.

Family dispute is suspected to be reason for the murder-cum-suicide, they added.

