'Her Soul Must Be At Peace': Telangana Woman's Family Thank Police

Telangana encounter: Police said the four rape and murder accused tried to run away

Hours after four men accused of raping and murdering a young veterinarian in Telangana were shot dead in what the police said was an encounter while they were trying to escape, the family of the woman said they felt her soul would be at peace.

The four accused, Mohammed Arif (26), Jollu Shiva (20), Jollu Naveen (20) and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu (20), had been taken to the scene of the crime for a reconstruction around 3 am when they tried to snatch weapons and escape, the police claim. The police say they fired in self-defence.

"It has been 10 days to the day my daughter died. I express my gratitude towards the police and government for this. My daughter's soul must be at peace now," said the woman's father.

Her sister, who had to identify her badly burnt body when it was found on November 28 near Hyderabad, said: "I feel very happy. I think this will be an example and nobody would ever think of doing it. I think it's in record time that they did this. Would like to extend my thanks to everyone who supported us, police, media and Telangana government."

On November 27, the men, all truck-drivers and cleaners, saw the woman park her scooter near a toll-booth. She left for a dermatology appointment. They allegedly deflated her scooter tyre and waited. When she returned, they pretended to help with her scooter, drove her to a deserted spot, gang-raped her, strangled her and burnt her body to destroy evidence, according to the police.

Public opinion is sharply divided on the controversial shooting of the accused.

"Now nobody will ever know if the four men killed by the police were innocent men, arrested fast to show action. And whether four of the most brutal rapists roam free, to rape and kill more women," tweeted lawyer Karuna Nandy.

"As a common citizen I am feeling happy that this was the end we all wanted for them. But this end was supposed to be through the legal system. It should have happened through proper channels," Rekha Sharma, National Commission of Women, said.