Top Telangana Leaders File Nomination Papers For State Elections

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy were among the prominent candidates who filed their nominations Saturday for the December 7 assembly elections in Telangana.

Mr Reddy filed his nomination from his Huzurnagar assembly segment near Nalgonda.

Hitting out at the ruling TRS for its alleged failures, he said the "people's front" (comprising Congress, TDP, CPI and TJS) would come to power after the elections.

The state cabinet would have representatives of the four parties, he said.

Mr Owaisi entered the fray from Chandrayangutta assembly segment in Hyderabad which he represented earlier, according to MIM sources.

Kishan Reddy, floor leader of BJP in the recently dissolved Assembly, filed his nomination papers for Amberpet constituency in Hyderabad. He represented Amberpet earlier.

Mr Reddy was accompanied by union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP Member of Parliament or MP Bandaru Dattatreya and other party leaders.

TDP candidate from Kukatpalli Assembly constituency in Hyderabad N Suhasini, a granddaughter of party founder NT Rama Rao, also filed her nomination Saturday.

Accompanied by her uncle and top Telugu actor N Balakrishna, a TDP Member of Legislative Assembly or MLA in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, she paid respects to her late father Harikrishna and also NT Rama Rao earlier.

Ms Suhasini's father N Harikrishna, a son of late NT Rama Rao, died in a road accident recently.