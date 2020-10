Telangana Courts Asked To Hear Cases On MPs, MLAs On Day To Day Basis

Telangana High Court has directed subordinate courts to conduct day to day hearing.

The Telangana High Court on Saturday directed subordinate courts to conduct day to day hearing of all cases pending against MLA and MPs as per the Supreme Court directive.

In a notification, all the concerned courts - Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Hyderabad; Special Judge for trial of cases against MPs/MLAs; Court of the Special Judge under the Prevention of Corruption Act for Speedy Trial of Cases of Embezzlement of Scholarship Amounts in Social Welfare Department; Principal CBI judge at Hyderabad and Principal ACB judge - to take up the cases on a day to day basis, as directed by the Supreme Court.

The matter relates to a petition filed by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay in the Supreme Court in 2016.

The High Court decided to extend the physical hearing of cases in Adilabad, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahbubnagar, Medak (except in district headquarters of Sangareddy), Nalgonda, Nizamabad, Rangareddy and Warangal Judicial Districts till November 6 following the Standard operating Procedures (SoP).

The court, in a separate notification, said it extends the present practice of virtual and physical hearing of cases till November 6.