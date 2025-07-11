Telangana Cabinet Approves 42% Backward Classes Reservation in Local Body Polls

In a significant move aimed at empowering Backward Classes (BCs) and fulfilling a key poll promise, the Telangana Cabinet, led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, on Thursday, approved a proposal to extend 42% reservation to BCs in local body elections. This decision, following a marathon five-hour meeting, will be implemented through an ordinance, paving the way for upcoming panchayat elections with enhanced BC representation.

The decision comes amidst a directive from the Telangana High Court on June 25, which mandated the completion of the reservation process within a month and the conduct of elections by September 30. The state government has asserted that the 42% quota is based on empirical data derived from a caste survey conducted by the state and submitted to the BC Commission.

Revenue and Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, addressing the media after the cabinet meeting, emphasised the government's commitment to social justice. They highlighted that the move aligns with the Supreme Court's directives, and the cabinet has approved necessary amendments to the Panchayat Raj Act, 2018, to facilitate this enhanced reservation.

The cabinet's approval follows the passage of two bills in the Telangana Assembly in March, aiming to provide 42% reservation to BCs in education, employment, and local bodies. While these bills were sent to the Centre for constitutional amendments, the state government has opted for an ordinance route to ensure timely implementation, especially in light of the High Court's deadline.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar noted that BCs constitute 56% of Telangana's population, justifying the 42% reservation. The government plans to treat gram panchayats, sarpanchs, and MPTCs as mandal units, MPPs and ZPTCs as district units, and ZP chairpersons as the state unit for finalising BC reservations in local bodies.

The decision is seen as a fulfillment of the Congress party's pre-poll promise, reiterated by Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, to enhance BC representation. The government has appealed to all political parties to support this reservation for the smooth conduct of panchayat elections.

While the Supreme Court's 50% cap on total reservations has often been a point of contention, Minister Prabhakar argued that it has already been breached through the Centre's Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota, and states like Tamil Nadu currently have over 60% reservation. The state government, with the Advocate General's counsel during the cabinet meeting, is confident in its legal position to proceed with the new reservation framework.

The cabinet also discussed other key issues, including the issuance of a notification for 17,084 additional government jobs, supplementing the 60,000 posts already sanctioned, and other developmental initiatives.