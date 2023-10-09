Telangana To Vote On November 30, Results On December 3

Telangana Assembly Elections: The results will be announced on December 3 (File)

The Election Commission (ECI) today announced poll scedule for five states - Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Elections will be held in Telangana on November 30, the poll body said.

Results for elections in five states will be announced on December 3.

Telangana is set to witness a triangular contest between the BJP, the ruling BRS and the Congress. The elections will serve as a litmus test for the INDIA alliance before the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

After suffering a defeat in Karnataka in May assembly elections, the BJP is pinning its hopes on Telangana to form a government - one of the five southern states.

Polls in the five states will have 8.2 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters, election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

Nearly 16 crore voters would be eligible to cast their votes.