Telangana Allows Salons To Reopen, Government Buses To Run In Lockdown4

Telangana announced its guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown today, a day after the Centre extended the nation-wide lockdown till May 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state has allowed salons to re-open, while cautioning about social distancing and proper sanitisation. It has also allowed government buses and cabs to ply with some restrictions.
E-Commerce activities can also function 100% in the state, except in containment zones, the government said.
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said: "Unless necessary, people should not come out. Have discipline, and stay at home."
He said the elderly should also not be allowed to venture out of their homes. "The people have cooperated very well so far," the chief minister added.
What is allowed and what's not:
- Telangana State Road Transport Corporation buses can run from tomorrow 6am, while following guidelines over COVID-19
- Salons have been allowed to re-open if they follow social distancing and sanitisation guidelines
- E-Commerce activities can also start in the state, except in containment zones.
- Cars and taxis can also ply with one driver and maximum three passengers.
- Auto-rickshaws can also start from tomorrow with no more than two passengers.
- Gyms, bars, amusement park, metro rail, swimming pools will remain closed
- All places of worship will also remain shut while no religious congregation will be allowed.
- Function halls, malls, cinema halls have not been allowed to open.
- The government said face masks will be compulsory and Rs 1,000 fine will be imposed for breaking this rule.
- Inter-state buses will not be allowed to run to or from Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh since the two states have high incidence of coronavirus cases