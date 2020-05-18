Telangana Allows Salons To Reopen, Government Buses To Run In Lockdown4

Telangana has cautioned about social distancing and proper sanitisation. (File)

Telangana announced its guidelines for the fourth phase of lockdown today, a day after the Centre extended the nation-wide lockdown till May 31 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The state has allowed salons to re-open, while cautioning about social distancing and proper sanitisation. It has also allowed government buses and cabs to ply with some restrictions.

E-Commerce activities can also function 100% in the state, except in containment zones, the government said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao said: "Unless necessary, people should not come out. Have discipline, and stay at home."

He said the elderly should also not be allowed to venture out of their homes. "The people have cooperated very well so far," the chief minister added.

What is allowed and what's not: