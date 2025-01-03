Tejasvi Surya Likely To Marry Renowned Carnatic Singer: Reports

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya is likely to get married to Sivasri Skandaprasad, a renowned Carnatic singer, soon.

Though no official statement has been made from either side, several reports suggested that the BJP MP from Bangalore South is set to get engaged to and marry Ms Skandaprasad, who is based in Chennai. The wedding will reportedly be held in Bengaluru in March.

Mr Surya is a two-time Lok Sabha MP and President of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

Ms Skandaprasad, who is a Bharatanatyam dancer, completed her bachelor's degree in Bioengineering from Sastra University but chose to pursue a career in the arts. She reportedly earned a Bharatanatyam degree from the University of Madras.

She has over 1.13 lakh followers on Instagram and more than two lakh followers on YouTube.

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January last year, PM Narendra Modi had also praised Ms Skandaprasad.

"This rendition by Sivasri Skandaprasad in Kannada beautifully highlights the spirit of devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram. Such efforts go a long way in preserving our rich cultural heritage. #ShriRamBhajan," he wrote on X, as he shared the song.

Ms Skandaprasad responded to Mr Modi, saying: "Thank you so much sir. This is an honour beyond imagination. My pranams to you."