Arrest Me Or Order CBI Probe: Tejashwi Yadav's Ultimatum On Murder Case

Tejashwi Yadav along with five others, have been named in connection with murder of Dalit leader.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who will front the opposition coalition in this month's Assembly election, has handed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar an ultimatum - either arrest and question him for the murder of a Dalit leader or order a CBI probe that would reveal "baseless" allegations.

In a second swipe at the Chief Minister, Mr Yadav also reminded Nitish Kumar that he could have him arrested, in his capacity as Home Minister, even before he filed his nomination papers. Mr Yadav, who has written to the Chief Minister, described the allegations against him as "baseless" and said that he was prepared to let the law take its own course.

Tejashwi Yadav and his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, along with four others, have been named in connection with the murder of Dalit leader Shakti Malik in Bihar's Purnea district. They were named in a FIR filed by Mr Malik's wife on the day of the murder.

Mr Malik's wife has alleged that it was a politically-motivated killing as her husband was ready to contest the election as an independent candidate following his expulsion from the RJD.

However, Vishal Sharma, the Superintendent of Police, has said that no evidence had been uncovered, so far, against either Tejashwi Yadav, his brother or any other RJD leader.

Mr Sharma has further said that seven people have been arrested and sent to jail. The police have also recovered what they believe are the murder weapons, Mr Sharma added.

According to the police Shakti Malik used to act as a local moneylender, and blackmailed and harassed those who borrowed from him if they could not repay on time.

Those harassed by Mr Malik were behind his killing, the police officer said.

Shakti Malik, 37, was shot dead on Sunday by three unidentified men riding motorcycles, who charged into his home and killed him while he was sleeping. Following his death a video emerged on social media showing a confrontation between Mr Malik and Tejashwi Yadav.

In the video Mr Malik accuses Mr Yadav of demanding Rs 50 lakh for a party ticket to contest the Assembly election from the Raniganj seat. He also accuses Mr Yadav of threatening to kill him.

Nitish Kumar, whose JDU is in power in Bihar with the BJP, is hoping to win a fourth term in this month's election. Tejashwi Yadav and his RJD have allied with the Congress to stop him.

Mr Yadav, who served as Nitish Kumar's deputy between 2015 and 2017 (when the JDU and RJD were allies) has been extremely critical of the ruling government in the run-up to elections. Last month he hit out at Mr Kumar over the unemployment situation in the state.

Elections will take place over three phases starting October 28, with results due November 10.