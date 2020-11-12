'PM, Nitish Kumar Couldn't Stop This 31-Year-Old': Tejashwi Yadav

Tejaswhi Yadav spoke to the reporters for the first time after the Bihar election result.

Tejashwi Yadav, who failed to dislodge the Nitish Kumar-BJP government, said today that the mandate was in his favour and he was the winner even if someone else was in the Chief Minister's chair.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar used money, muscle power and trickery but could not stop this 31-year-old. They could not stop the RJD from becoming the single-largest party," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters.

"See where Nitish Kumar's glow has gone. He has been pushed to third position. This is a mandate for change. Nitish Kumar is sitting in the Chief Minister's chair but we are in people's hearts," said the RJD leader, who was the opposition's chief ministerial candidate.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has retained power in Bihar with the BJP's 74 seats taking the alliance past the majority mark of 122 in the 243-member Bihar assembly.

But Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United won only 43 seats and placed third, with Tejashwi Yadav's RJD or Rashtriya Janata Dal emerging as the largest party with 75 seats.

Tejashwi Yadav demanded a recount of Bihar votes, flagging razor thin margins of defeat for his candidates. He also questioned why postal ballots were not counted in the beginning and alleged that they were declared invalid in many seats.

"The Chief Minister wants to come in from the chor darwaza (back door)," the former Deputy Chief Minister said.

Multiple exit polls had predicted Tejashwi Yadav's victory in these polls but the Nitish Kumar bucked anti-incumbency to win a fourth straight term.