Tejashwi Yadav Meets Rahul Gandhi, Quotes Wordsworth On French Revolution

After the meeting, Tejashwi Yadav tweeted a photo of them together, quoting a couple of lines from British poet William's Wordsworth. The poem is titled "The French Revolution as It Appeared to Enthusiasts at Its Commencement".
Fruitful meeting with @RahulGandhi Ji. Bliss was it to be in that dawn..to be young was all the more heaven.— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 7, 2018
We are committed to take nation out of the climate of fear generated by this regime. Watch out! Shall come out wth a committed programme for farmers,youth,women,poor... pic.twitter.com/lPX2uEAiYJ
A second tweet read: "We are here not to form govts but to transform the lives of the downtrodden people against the wishes of current right wing authoritarian regime. Our togetherness is aimed at protecting constitution,secular-democratic values & goals of Social Justice. We shall fight, we shall win".
In the backdrop of an energetic opposition push for a combined front against the BJP, Tejahswi Yadav has continued his attacks on the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in tandem with the Congress. Both RJD and the Congress were thrown out of power in Bihar last year after Nitish Kumar swapped their Grand Alliance for a partnership with the BJP.
Last month, after the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the BJP to form the government as the single largest party when the state returned a split verdict, Tejashwi Yadav argued that under that rule, his party should also get to form the government in Bihar.
His tweets, pushing for a meeting with the Bihar Governor, triggered a virtual rush to the Governor's House in three other states, where the Congress was the single largest party.
Earlier this month, after winning the by-elections in Bihar's Jokihat, he had he had benefitted from the unity of the opposition Congress, Samajwadi Party, Ajit Singh's Rashtriya Lok Dal and Mayawati to take on the BJP in Kairana.
Despite a nearly two decade difference in their ages, Mr Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav is known to share a warm rapport. Last year, the 47-year-old Congress chief had called up on Tejashwi Yadav to wish him on his birthday.
In November, they met and shared a meal at a restaurant in South Delhi. The photos were later shared by Tejashwi Yadav, with a tweet that read, "Thank you @OfficeOfRG for taking me out for wonderful lunch. Feel appreciated and grateful. Again thanks for taking out time out of ur tight schedule".