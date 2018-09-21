Tejashwi Yadav Hits Out At BJP Leader After Party Worker Washed His Feet

Tejashwi Yadav tweeted the BJP MP is trying to "intimidate people in the media" (File)

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday charged BJP MP in the neighbouring Jharkhand state, whose feet was washed by a party worker who later drank that water, with trying to "intimidate people in the media" by getting a case filed against them "through his proxies".

Mr Yadav levelled the allegation against Nishikant Dubey, a resident of Bhagalpur district in Bihar who is a two-time MP from Godda in Jharkhand.

Mr Dubey had landed in a controversy earlier this week when reports surfaced in the media that a party worker - Pavan Sah - had washed his feet in public and gulped down the water.

Sharing screenshot of a case lodged by Mr Sah against heads of major news organisations at a Godda court, Mr Yadav tweeted "instead of apologising for his shameful conduct, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (getting his dirty feet washed by a poor man who then drank that water) is bullying and trying to intimidate people in the media and social media through cases through his proxies".

The RJD heir apparent's post was retweeted by Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal who remarked "so far the BJP was controlling media by controlling advertisers adn through money. But now it seems it has decided to file police cases against media if it dares to question shameful acts of its MPs".