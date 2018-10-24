JD(U) Attacks Tejashwi Yadav For 'Meeting Criminals' During State Tour

The RJD rubbished the JD(U)'s allegations against Tejashwi Yadav. (File)

Ruling Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday took a swipe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's ongoing yatra to save constitution accusing him of meeting dreaded criminals in course of the state-wide tour with whose help an attempt may be made to facilitate Lalu Prasad's escape from jail.

JD(U) spokesman and MLC Neeraj Kumar made a scathing attack on leader of opposition in state assembly Tejashwi Yadav of hobnobbing with dreaded criminals during his yatra that started from last Sunday.

The attack followed reports of Mr Yadav meeting family members of don-turned politician Mohammad Shahbuddin in Siwan and seen in selfie taken by history-sheeter Suresh Chaudhary in neighbouring Gopalganj with him in course of his ongoing Samvidhan Bachao Nyay Yatra.

On Monday, Tejashwi Yadav cozied up to the family of dreaded former Siwan MP Mohd Shahabuddin. Yesterday, in Gopalganj, a notorious criminal (Suresh Chaudhary) of the district was seen clicking selfies with him. All this in the name of seeking justice and upholding the Constitution, Mr Kumar pointed out.

Shahabuddin, currently lodged in the Tihar jail at Delhi, is one of the most dreaded history-sheeter politicians of Bihar. He has represented Siwan in the Lok Sabha on an RJD ticket a number of times. Convictions in a number of cases have led to his disqualification from contesting elections.

The JD(U) spokesman has shot off a letter to the Director General of Police of Jharkhand stating that he feared, in view of Tejashwi Yadav's hobnobbing with history-sheeters, that an attempt may be made to "facilitate Lalu's escape from jail with the help of criminals".

He has urged the Jharkhand police chief to make arrangements so that in the event of such a conspiracy being hatched, the same is effectively foiled.

Lalu Prasad is lodged at a hospital in Ranchi under custody. He has been convicted in a number of cases relating to the 1,000-crore fodder scam which pertains to his tenure as the Chief Minister of undivided Bihar.

The RJD rubbished the JD(U)'s allegations saying a persons criminal antecedents are not inscribed on his forehead.

RJD spokesman and MLA Bhai Virendra said a public figure like Tejashwi Yadav may be called on by many people whom he does not even know. Moreover, why is the JD(U) making a big fuss over the issue when its own leader has been caught being photographed with liquor mafia.

The RJD leaders comment was an obvious reference to a controversy that had erupted last year when Rakesh Singh an accused in a hooch tragedy that had struck Bhojpur district many years ago visited the Chief Ministers official residence and photographs of the occasion were used by the opposition party to mock at Nitish Kumars prohibition drive.