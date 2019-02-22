After Criticism Of '7-Star' Bungalow, Tejashwi Yadav's Comeback

Sushil Modi had said that not a single item was taken away after Tejashwi Yadav vacated the bungalow

Stung by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi's comments over his lavish bungalow, leader of the opposition in the state Tejashwi Yadav has finally hit back. Instead of being apologetic, Mr Yadav, who vacated the bungalow following an order from the Supreme Court, has gone on an offensive and justified the entire expenditure.

"At least unlike your ministers, I didn't touch a single thing (when leaving the house). Remember when Nitish ji sacked you, all BJP ministers in 2013, how your colleagues took away even the smallest of things," Mr Yadav said.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader had come under criticism for his fancy bungalow after Mr Modi, its new occupant, called it a "7-star" accommodation complete with Italian tiles, wooden flooring, leather sofas, a pool table and expensive fittings. But Mr Modi admitted that not a single item was taken away and everything was ready-to-move-in.

Mr Yadav reminded Sushil Modi of the statements that he used to give as opposition leader against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar about his bungalow. "You even wrote letters to him about expenses over his bungalow," he said.

"If I do politics for the poor then does it mean that I can't live the life in a well-furnished bungalow? Is it the right of only your father and grandfather to live as comfortably? In my house, we held chaupal (meetings) for the poor and doors were open for all people, all the time," Mr Yadav said.

"There's a gap of 40 years between you and me so there will be difference of taste, style and way of living. I'm the new generation, of a new thought process that will take Bihar forward. But your thought process is steeped in complexity and tradition," he said.