Tejas Express Delayed By Over An Hour, Passengers To Get Compensation

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) said on Wednesday that it will pay a compensation of Rs 100 each to around 630 passengers of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express because of a delay.

The Tejas Express, the second IRCTC-run train which commenced commercial operations from January 19, was delayed by one hour and 30 minutes on Wednesday afternoon as it was entering Mumbai.

"Passengers will have to apply as per our refund policy. They will be given refund after verification," an IRCTC spokesperson said.

According to railway officials, the premium train departed from Ahmedabad at 6.42 am, two minutes late. But it arrived at Mumbai Central at 2.36 pm instead of the scheduled time of 1.10 pm.

The Tejas Express and a few other suburban and outstation trains were held up due to a technical problem between Bhayander and Dahisar stations on the outskirts of Mumbai.

"...the OHE (Overhead Equipment) on UP fast line between Dahisar and Bhayander did not hold power from 12.15 hrs. It was restored between Dahisar- Mira Road at 12.30 hrs and between Mira Road and Bhayander at 13.35 hrs," said a spokesperson of the Western Railway.

Until 3.30 pm at least eight suburban services were cancelled.

The IRCTC spokesperson said that as the train was delayed, around 630 (of the total 849 passengers) who traveled upto Mumbai Central will be given compensation. As per the IRCTC policy, Rs 100 are paid for a delay of over an hour and Rs 250 for a delay of over two hours.

It means the Corporation will be paying around Rs 63,000 to passengers, depending upon the number of claims. IRCTC officials said that passengers can claim the compensation by calling or sending an email.

They will have to provide a canceled cheque, PNR details and Certificate of Insurance (COI) number.