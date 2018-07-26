Tej Pratap Yadav, Leading Cycle Protest, Took A Tumble. What He Said

Tej Pratap Yadav lies on the road after falling off his cycling while taking a turn

Tej Pratap Yadav, a former Bihar minister and the older son of Lalu Yadav, posed on a bicycle with his new bride in a photo that went viral in May. His latest photo-op with a cycle -- a protest -- began well, but ended with a spectacular tumble on the road, captured by many mobile phone cameras.

"People fall only to rise in life," he later told NDTV sagely.

The 29-year-old RJD leader's "cycle yatra" was aimed at highlighting rising diesel and petrol prices.

In a video clip that is being shared widely, Tej Pratap Yadav cycles in a large group and suddenly zooms to the front, egged on by supporters. His security men on bikes also speed up after him. So do some from the media.

Then some RJD men shout and sure enough, their young leader is sprawled on the road.

Tej Pratap Yadav gets back on the bike but is apparently not nearly as chipper. He doesn't want the cameras around him, and looks upset that his fall was on camera.

Tej Pratap Yadav gets back on the cycle but is apparently not nearly as chipper

Compared to his brother Tejashwi Yadav, who has emerged as a sharp political voice in Bihar since his father's conviction for corruption, the older of Lalu Yadav's two sons has made more news outside politics. The pair has repeatedly rubbished speculation of a rift over Tej Pratap having to play second fiddle to his brother.

Last month, he tweeted a teaser poster of his upcoming movie "Rudra - The Avtar", which is his debut into Hindi films after a Bhojpuri film.

The poster shows Tej Pratap in a pair of aviators and is captioned: "Coming soon".

Tej Pratap was health minister of Bihar before Chief Minister Nitish Kumar dumped the RJD and revived his alliance with the BJP in July last year.