Amid Yadav Family Feud, Tej Pratap Now Alleges Death Threat

Tej Pratap Yadav quit the RJD student wing last week in a huff

Tej Pratap Yadav, the rebel son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, has complained to the police that he received an anonymous death threat.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the older brother of Bihar leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav, has been sulking over his unfulfilled demands in the naming of party candidates for the national election starting April 11.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old wrote a letter to police asking for an investigation into an anonymous call. He claimed the caller had threatened to kill both him and his assistant.

News agency ANI says according to initial reports, the caller identified himself as a leader of the RJD student wing, which Tej Pratap quit last week in a huff. A First Information Report has been registered.

"My personal assistant Srijan Swaraj received a phone call on his number, the unknown caller has threatened to kill me and Srijan. He was claiming to be RJD's student wing leader. This is very sensitive and the case is about the security. Srijan has a recording of that call," Tej Pratap said in his letter to the police, asking for an FIR, according to ANI.

The allegations come in the middle of a raging feud in the Yadav family, which surfaced when Tej Pratap resigned as the ''sanrakshak'' or mentor of the student wing. He also launched a new political front in the name of his parents, called the ''Lalu-Rabri Morcha'', and threatened to field separate candidates in the April-May national polls.

"Naive are those who think I am naive. I am well aware of who is worth what," Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted in Hindi.

Tej Pratap has been fuming over Tejashwi's decision to field his estranged father-in-law Chandrika Rai from Saran, the constituency where his father Lalu Yadav won four times.

Tej Pratap, who has filed for divorce in less than a year of marriage, says the RJD candidate in Saran should be his mother Rabri Devi or someone from the family.

So far, Tejashwi, who is seen to be more politically gifted than his older brother, has not appeared to take the threats seriously.

