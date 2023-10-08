Teesta River In Full Spate, Rescue Efforts In Progress In Sikkim

With North Sikkim cut off by a raging Teesta river, rescue efforts are in progress on a war-footing. A temporary bamboo bridge has been built at Chungthang connecting it to Pegong.

Beyond Pegong, roads and bridges connecting north Sikkim to the rest of the state has been washed away.

After the devastation, Chungthang was completely cut off from Pegong.

The construction of the temporary bridge was a priority, as it will enable transportation of stranded tourists and locals to the other side from Chungthang.

People involved in the Project Swastik of the Border Roads Organisation have established the first composite footbridge over Teesta river at Chungthang, facilitating the rescue of 50 stranded tourists from disaster-hit Lachen Valley today, BRO sources added.

Braving the harsh weather conditions, BRO personnel of Project Swastik have established first composite foot crossing over Teesta River at Chungthang facilitating rescue of 50 stranded tourists from disaster affected Lachen Valley@SpokespersonMoD@adgpi@BROindia@PIBGangtokpic.twitter.com/ZMybJktAqx — PRO, GUWAHATI, MINISTRY OF DEFENCE, GOVT OF INDIA (@prodefgau) October 8, 2023

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police rescued 56 civilians at Chungthang via a zip line. Of the 56 civilians rescued, there were 52 men and four women.