Teen Injured In Security Forces Firing Dies; Shopian Civilian Deaths Rise To 6

Share EMAIL PRINT Clashes had erupted after the killing of five local terrorists during an encounter on Sunday Shopian: A teenager who was injured in firing by security forces on Sunday has died at hospital in Srinagar, police has said.



Suhail Ahmad Bhat, 17, was critically injured after troops opened fire on crowd clashing with them in Shopian area of south Kashmir.



With his death, the number of civilian killing in Shopian has risen to 6. On Sunday, five persons died and scores were injured in firing by security forces following clashes in the area.



The clashes had erupted after the killing of five local terrorists during an encounter on Sunday. Among the killed terrorists, was a Kashmir University teacher who went missing and joined terrorism just a day before his death.



Dr Mohammed Rafi Bhat was teaching sociology in the university and had delivered his last lecture to his students on Friday.



The plunge of the university teacher into terrorism and his subsequent death has become a major debate in the Kashmir valley.



After the civilian deaths, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted that innocent people have been killed and called for an end to violence.



"The loss of five innocent civilians in Shopian serves as a grim reminder that violence is no solution to the issues that plague us. We all must unite and pull Jammu and Kashmir out of this endless nightmare by engaging in sustained and meaningful dialogue," Ms Mufti had tweeted.



Opposition leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah hit out at Ms Mufti for failure in handling the law and order situation. In response to her tweet, he said: "One question though, as the state Home Minister & head of the Unified Command you have admitted these boys are "innocent civilians" so who will be charged & hanged for their cold blooded murder? Or should I be asking @HMOIndia this question?"



