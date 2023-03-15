Teen Dies By Suicide At Kota Hostel, Parents Say Was Upset Over Low Scores

The teen had joined a coaching institute in Kota a year ago.

An 18-year-old girl from Bihar allegedly died by suicide in her hostel room in Rajasthan's Kota, the police said today. This is the second student suicide to be reported in 24 hours, after an IIT-Madras student was found dead in his hostel room.

Shembul Parveen, who was studying for medical entrance exams, allegedly hanged herself on Tuesday while her parents, who were visiting, were out looking for a new accommodation for her.

The teen had joined a coaching institute in Kota a year ago. She was upset about her low scores in tests and the food at her hostel, her distraught parents said.

"She was very good in studies, just that her marks were not so good. I used to tell her there is always next year," said her weeping father, mourning the youngest of his four children.

"The food at the hostel was very bad. They would serve good food only when parents were here. So she wanted her mother to be with her so she would get good food before going to her classes."

Her parents, who had come from Bihar's Champaran, had left her alone for a few hours while they looked for another paying guest accommodation. "When we returned, the entrance was locked. When we looked in her room, we saw her hanging," he said.

The police have not found a suicide note.

Kota, a coaching hub, has been in the media glare over several student deaths that have drawn attention to the extreme pressure and distress suffered by young men and women preparing for medical and engineering entrance exams.

Yesterday, a third-year engineering student allegedly died by suicide at his hostel room on the IIT Madras campus.

Vaipu Pushpak Sree Sai, who was from Andhra Pradesh, didn't attend classes in the afternoon. His friends found his room bolted from inside. When they broke open the door, they found him hanging.

IIT Madras says an internal inquiry committee will investigate the death. The committee, which includes elected student representatives, was set up recently.