Teen Dies By Suicide After Being Beaten By School Principal: Haryana Cops

The boy jumped before a passenger train in Hisar district, said police. (Representational)

A 14-year-old boy died by suicide by jumping in front of a train in Haryana's Adampur days after he was allegedly scolded and beaten up by his school principal, police said today.

The principal of the private school has been named In the complaint lodged by the boy's family, they said.

In the complaint, the family alleged that the teenage boy, a student of class 9, was scolded and thrashed by his principal a few times, saying he was not fit to study.

On August 10, the boy jumped before a passenger train in Hisar district, said SHO of Government Railway Police, Hisar, Naresh Kumar.

The family initially thought that the child had taken the extreme step due to some other reason, he said. However, after his sister and some classmates told the family that the boy was scolded and beaten up by the principal since the last several days, the family lodged a complaint against him, he said.

They said the boy was unable to bear the torture. The CCTV footage revealed that the said incident happened on August 8 and 9, Mr Kumar said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

