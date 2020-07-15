Haryali Teej 2020: Women Sing, Dance, Cook Special Food To Celebrate

Teen 2020 date: This year Haryali Teej will be celebrated on July 23

Teej 2020: The festival of Teej, in the auspicious month of Sawan, is celebrated by women with much fanfare in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand. This year the Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on July 23. In some states it is also called the Sawan Teej.

Teej, during the monsoon season, has the prefix 'Hariyali' attached to it signifying the lush growth of greenery around us. Also this is the time when farmers across India sow their crops.

Traditionally, the Hariyali Teej festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who is often called the Teej Mata.



Hariyali Teej date

This year, Hariyali Teej will be observed on July 23.

Hariyali Teej Tithi

The Tritiya tithi begins at 7:22 PM on July 22 and ends at 5:03 PM on July23.

(Source: drikpanchang.com)

There are two other Teej festivals celebrated in Sawan apart from the Haryali Teej. They are Kajari Teej and Hartalika Teej.

In Punjab, Teej is known as Teeyan. Women apply henna on their hands, wear new clothes, bangles, dance and sing Teej songs in groups. Ghewar, a traditional sweet, is made especially during Teej. Other traditional food cooked during the festivities are kheer, malpua and halwa.

In Haryana, Teej is celebrated to welcome the rainy season. Women pray for the well-being and long life of their family members. Traditionally, gifts are also exchanged between families and married women also visit their parents house.

Apart from Haryali Teej, the other significant days in Sawan are Kamika Ekadashi, Karka Sankranti, Sawan Shivaratri, Shravan Amavasya, Hariyali Amavasya, the third Sawan Somwar, Chandra Darshana and Mangala Gauri Vrat.