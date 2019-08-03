Watch: On Hariyali Teej, Hema Malini's Dance Show Delights Audience In Mathura

Hariyali Teej 2019 Date: This year the festival will be celebrated on August 3.

On the eve of Hariyali Teej in Mathura on Friday, BJP lawmaker Hema Malini, who is also an accomplished Indian classical dancer, performed at the Sri Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan during the "Jhulan Utsav".

The BJP lawmaker was seen dressed in classical Bharatanatyam attire, a green and pink saree paired with jewellery and a pair of anklets, which she then changed after the first performance and wore a pink lehenga for the subsequent dance on Hariyali Teej.

"I feel honoured to be able to perform for Lord Krishna in this temple on the occasion of Hariyali Teej. In my first performance, I expressed the emotions of Radha who wants to meet Krishna. And in my second performance, I have expressed the feelings of Meera, she is asking Lord Krishna to keep her as his devotee forever. I love dancing here," the actor-turned-politician was quoted as saying by news agency ANI on Hariyali Teej performance.

#WATCH Mathura: BJP MP Hema Malini performs at Sri Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan during 'jhulan utsav' on the eve of Hariyali Teej. (02.08.19) pic.twitter.com/2Ck7F4Q6sh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2019

Hema Malini received a flute and a saree in appreciation for her performance. She said she feels honoured to receive it and will give the flute to the idol of Lord Krishna that she has in her house.

Mathura: BJP MP Hema Malini performed at Sri Radha Raman Temple in Vrindavan during 'jhulan utsav' on the eve of Hariyali Teej. (02.08.19) pic.twitter.com/JeJayX2g8T — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 3, 2019

"Her performance was really nice. We all love her and she came and performed it is a big thing for us," said Shamsher Singh, a viewer.

"Her every posture was really graceful and from her dance, she defined why she is parliamentarian from Mathura," said Jyotsna, another viewer who came for the Hariyali Teej celebrations.

Hariyali Teej is celebrated in the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, Shraavan. This year, Hariyali Teej will be celebrated on August 3. Hariyali Teej is also known as Chhoti Teej and Shravana Teej.Kajari Teej which comes fifteen days after Hariyali Teej is known as Badi Teej.

The word Hariyali signifies greenery and green environments due to monsoon showers. Traditionally, the Hariyali Teej festival is celebrated as the reunion of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, who is also known as Teej Mata. Hariyali Teej is celebrated in Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab. The tritiya tithi of Hariyali Teej begins on 01:36 a.m. on August 3 and ends on 10:06 am on August 4. It is celebrated with much pomp and great joy in these states. In Punjab, Teej is known as Teeyan. In Haryana, Teej is celebrated to welcome the rains. Women pray for their husband and families' long life. In Rajasthan, during Teej, Goddess Parvati is worshipped.

Women apply henna on their hands, wear new clothes, bangles, dance and can be seen enjoying on the swings to celebrate the day. Ghewar, a traditional sweet, is made especially in this season and is Teej's special dessert. Kheer, malpua, halwa are other traditional dishes are also prepared on this day.

