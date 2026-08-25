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Technical Fault In Mumbai Metro Station Lift Traps Passengers, All Rescued

Since the lift was made of transparent glass, the Metro administration noticed the trapped passengers and rescued them, averting a major accident.

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Technical Fault In Mumbai Metro Station Lift Traps Passengers, All Rescued
The passengers were safely rescued in 5 minutes.
Mumbai:

A technical fault in Mumbai's Churchgate metro station's lift left several passengers trapped.

Since the lift was made of transparent glass, the Metro administration noticed the trapped passengers and rescued them, averting a major accident.

All passengers were rescued.

"Due to a technical snag, a lift at Churchgate Metro Station temporarily stopped, with six passengers trapped inside. The passengers were safely rescued in 5 minutes, and the lift is now functioning normally," it said.

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