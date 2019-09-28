Techie, Killed Himself, Family With Poison In Hotel Room In Indore: Cops

According to police, the techie and his wife gave poison to children. (Representational)

A 44-year-old software engineer committed suicide along with his wife and their twin children at a resort in Madhya Pradesh, the police said. Police said that the family was found dead inside a room at Crescent Resort near Sehore on Thursday evening. They checked into the resort on Wednesday evening and had ordered a water bottle, after which they didn't come out of their room, police officials said.

Police suspect that the techie was depressed and was suffering from financial difficulties and had decided to end life with family members.

According to police, the techie and his wife gave poison to children before consuming it themselves.

Police officer Rajesh Dabur said, "Bodies of parents and two children have been found. It looks like a suicide case and further investigation is underway"

The police said the techie was probably under stress as he had lost his job at a software company in Palasia in Indore. His wife was also working with a multinational e-commerce company but wasn't earning enough to sustain their living, they said. He also had suffered huge losses in online trading.

During the probe, police also found out that the techie had used sodium nitrate, which he ordered online, to poison his family online.

The poisonous substance was recovered by the cops from his room in the resort. He allegedly prepared a dose of sodium nitrate using an electronic weighing machine before giving it to his wife and his 14-year-old twins.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

