New Party Names For Team Thackeray, Team Shinde

Election Commission of India has approved new names for the two factions of Shivsena

The Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena will now be known as Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray and its new party symbol will be the torch. This was announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) today. The faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be called Balasahebachi Shiv Sena (Balasaheb's Shiv Sena), ECI said.

The Shinde faction is yet to be allotted a party symbol as ECI has asked the party to provide three fresh options. Earlier, the gada (blunt mace) and the trishul (trident), proposed by the Shinde faction, were rejected by ECI as they were religious symbols.