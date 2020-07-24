Raising Dissent Doesn't Amount To Leaving Party: Team Pilot's Counsel

"He (Sachin Pilot) wants the Chief Minister to go, not the party," Mukul Rohatgi said.

Raising voice of dissent and asking for the chief minister to be removed does not amount to leaving the party, senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi said on Sachin Pilot's revolt.

"Sachin Pilot has on record said he is not joining the BJP. He has raised a voice of dissent, everyone has the right to dissent," said Mr Rohatgi, who is the lawyer for Sachin Pilot and 18 Congress rebel MLAs who have gone to court against disqualification notices served to them last week.

An MLA can be disqualified if he is seen to have voluntarily leaving the membership of the party, Mr Rohatgi said.

"A man says I want to remain a Congressman and want to bolster the party by changing the Chief Minister, how is that anti-party?"

"He (Sachin Pilot) wants the Chief Minister to go, not the party," Mr Rohatgi said.