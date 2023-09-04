Teachers Day 2023: Unique Ways To Make Your Mentors Feel Special

Teachers day: It is a wonderful occasion to show appreciation and gratitude to educators

Teachers' Day is celebrated on September 5 to honour Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the second President of India who was a great teacher. It is a wonderful occasion to show appreciation and gratitude to educators who work tirelessly to shape our future. It's a day to celebrate the invaluable contributions of teachers and make them feel special.

While gifts and cards are common ways to express our thanks, there are many unique and thoughtful gestures that can brighten your teacher's day.

Below are 10 unique ways to make your mentors feel special on Teachers' Day:

1. Create a class collage: Get creative and gather pictures, drawings, and messages from your classmates to create a beautiful class collage. It's a wonderful way to show that your teacher is appreciated by the whole class.

2. Cook or bake something: If you're good at cooking or baking, whip up a special treat for your teacher. Homemade cookies, a cake, or a savoury dish will surely make their day.

3. Personalised Thank You cards: Make personalised thank you cards with drawings and messages. It's a thoughtful gesture that your teacher will treasure.

4. A thoughtful gift: Consider giving your teacher a small, meaningful gift. It could be a book, a potted plant, or even a personalised mug. The key is to choose something that reflects your teacher's interests.

5. Sing a song or recite a poem: If you have musical or poetic talents, consider singing a song or reciting a poem dedicated to your teacher during a class gathering.

6. Make a Thank You video: Collaborate with your classmates to create a thank you video. Each student can express their appreciation on camera, and you can compile the clips into a video message.

7. Plant a tree: Planting a tree in your school's garden is a lasting symbol of appreciation. It represents growth and the positive impact your teacher has had on your education.

8. Create a memory jar: Ask your classmates to share their favourite memories with your teacher on small notes. Collect these notes in a decorated jar and present it as a memorable gift.

9. Arrange a surprise lunch: Coordinate with your classmates to surprise your teacher with a special homemade lunch or order their favourite meal from a nearby restaurant.

10. Virtual reunion: For teachers who have retired or moved on, consider organising a virtual reunion with former students. It's a wonderful opportunity to catch up, reminisce, and express your gratitude collectively.